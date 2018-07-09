BJP banks on development, welfare plans for poll win in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan BJP will project development works and welfare schemes, and reach out to the voters in the coming weeks to win the next elections, party leaders said.

At a core committee meeting chaired by newly appointed state BJP president Madanlal Saini on Monday, party leaders discussed the roadmap in run-up to the assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Rajasthan goes to assembly polls at the end of the year.

After the meeting, party’s Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna told reporters that the government has done a lot of good work in the past four years and the party will reach out to the voters and the beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

The party will soon start a mass-contact programme and further strengthen the party at the grassroots through booth-level committees and door-to-door campaigns, he said, accusing the Congress of copying the BJP’s “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” programme by launching “Mera Booth Mera Gaurav”.

Saini said he had got the opportunity to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Kisan Morcha general secretary and Modi the BJP’s general secretary. He said the new executive committee will be formed soon and the party will go full steam ahead on election preparations in the coming days.

The party functionaries will travel across the state and propagate development goals and programmes undertaken by the government.

The party will create awareness about its flagship schemes, such as Bhamashah health insurance scheme, Jal Swalambhan Yojna, and Nyay Aapke Dwar. During the yatra, people will be apprised of development work done by the government in their constituencies, Saini said.

The BJP also aims to invigorate party workers and reach out to sidelined workers and former office-bearers as well as the public to offset anti-incumbency and create a mood in favour of the party.

While chief minister Vasundhara Raje is holding ‘Jansamvad’ (public address) in some cities, the cabinet members are planning to go on tours.

The core committee meeting was attended by senior party leaders and some state ministers.

Soon after the core committee meeting, Raje took feedback from the collectors on the status of implementation of projects and schemes through a videoconferencing.