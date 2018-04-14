BJP using Ambedkar’s name for political gains: Pilot

State Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday accused the BJP of fanning communal tension in the country.

Speaking at an event commemorating Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary at the state Congress office in Jaipur, Pilot said BJP is misusing Dr Ambedkar’s name for political gains. “In its entire existence, BJP has never acknowledged Dr Ambedkar’s contributions. But now since they are facing pressure from the people, they are celebrating his birth anniversary and organising functions. But what about those people who are being oppressed and attacked even today,” he said.

Pilot alleged the government did not act responsibly when violence broke out during Bharat Bandh last week in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states.

Speaking on the rapes in Kathua and Unnao, Pilot said, “I feel disappointed that little girls in our country are raped and members of the ruling party try to shield the rapists. For a week, they do not even break their silence.”

In a separate interaction with reporters, Pilot said Congress will start working on its campaign for the state elections soon. “Congress will now be seen in every village, town and district and our committee is actively working towards it. In the coming weeks, we will begin our publicity campaign. Unlike BJP, we will not indulge in jumlebaazi or spend a lot of money, but will raise sensitive and important issues by going among the people and talking to them,” he said.