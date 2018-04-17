Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court allows Salman Khan to travel abroad

A local court in Jodhpur on Tuesday allowed Bollywood actor Salman Khan, out on bail in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, to travel to the US, Canada and Nepal over next three months.

Judge Chandra Kumar Songara of the district and sessions court granted the permission soon after a plea was filed by Khan’s counsel Mahesh Bora.

“We moved an application seeking court’s permission to allow Khan to visit abroad. The actor is proposed to visit Nepal in May. He also has to perform at promotional events in the US and Canada in June and July, respectively. The court has granted permission for the trip to the three countries,” Bora told reporters.

Earlier, the court of chief judicial magistrate, Jodhpur, had on April 5 sentenced Khan to five years in jail after finding him guilty of poaching two blackbucks in 1998.

The actor spent two nights in jail before he was granted bail on April 7. Granting the bail, the district and sessions court judge, Ravindra Kumar Joshi, had asked the actor not to leave the country without the court’s permission. Salman was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The actor has started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s “Bharat”, which will also feature Priyanka Chopra.