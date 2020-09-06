e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / BSF jawan shoots himself with service rifle in Barmer

BSF jawan shoots himself with service rifle in Barmer

After the autopsy, the body was handed over to BSF officials

jaipur Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:13 IST
Mukesh Mathrani
Mukesh Mathrani
Hindustan Times, Barmer
BSF officials said that Kumar may have ended his life due to family issues.
BSF officials said that Kumar may have ended his life due to family issues.(HT Photo)
         

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle along the Rajasthan border near Munabao in Barmer district. The incident took place Saturday evening under the jurisdiction of Gadara Road police station area in Barmer.

The deceased man was identified as Pradeep Kumar, 38, of Uttarakhand. He was posted at India-Pakistan international border near Akli village in Barmer.

Amar Singh, the station house officer at Gadara Road police station, while confirming the report, said that after the autopsy, the body was handed over to BSF officials. It will be dispatched to his hometown in Uttarakhand.

Singh said that Kumar was on duty from 1pm to 7pm. He shot himself to death with his service rifle on Saturday around 6pm. Around 7pm, when another BSF jawan got there to start his duty, he found Kumar’s body and informed the authorities.

BSF officials and police recovered the body.

BSF officials said that Kumar may have ended his life due to family issues. They said his wife informed them of a family dispute.

tags
top news
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
‘You aren’t Maharashtra’: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sanjay Raut
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
Nirav Modi’s 5-day extradition trial in London to begin from Monday
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
In Chushul’s forbidding heights, locals supply water, other essentials to Indian troops
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In