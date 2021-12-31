Churu shivers at -1.3 degrees Celsius, coldest December in over four decades

jaipur

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 11:01 IST

The mercury in Rajasthan’s Churu plunged to -1.3 degree Celsius as severe cold wave conditions continued in the state, where December has been the coldest in over four decades. The India Meteorological Department said the wave will continue in Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Churu, and Hanumangarh on Thursday. It added the temperatures were expected to rise in the state from Saturday when light rain and thunderstorm were also likely in Kota, Bundi, Baran, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Alwar, Bhilwara, and Chittorgarh.