e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Churu shivers at -1.3 degrees Celsius, coldest December in over four decades

Churu shivers at -1.3 degrees Celsius, coldest December in over four decades

The India Meteorological Department said the cold wave will continue in Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Churu, and Hanumangarh on Thursday

jaipur Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 11:01 IST
Sachin Saini
Sachin Saini
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(PTI)
         

The mercury in Rajasthan’s Churu plunged to -1.3 degree Celsius as severe cold wave conditions continued in the state, where December has been the coldest in over four decades. The India Meteorological Department said the wave will continue in Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Churu, and Hanumangarh on Thursday. It added the temperatures were expected to rise in the state from Saturday when light rain and thunderstorm were also likely in Kota, Bundi, Baran, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Alwar, Bhilwara, and Chittorgarh.

tags
top news
5 new cases of UK Covid-19 strain traced in India, tally rises to 25
5 new cases of UK Covid-19 strain traced in India, tally rises to 25
Last day of year is to remember India’s frontline Covid warriors: PM Modi
Last day of year is to remember India’s frontline Covid warriors: PM Modi
Kapil Gujjar’s quick entry, exit from BJP: A throwback to similar inductions
Kapil Gujjar’s quick entry, exit from BJP: A throwback to similar inductions
Kerala Assembly passes resolution against farm laws
Kerala Assembly passes resolution against farm laws
India logs 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to over 10.26 mn
India logs 21,821 new Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to over 10.26 mn
China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage
China accuses US of show of force with Taiwan Strait passage
New Year’s Eve: All you need to know about night curbs in Delhi today, tomorrow
New Year’s Eve: All you need to know about night curbs in Delhi today, tomorrow
A newsroom in a pandemic
A newsroom in a pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In