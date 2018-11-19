Communal tension in walled city of Jaipur, dozen hurt in stone-pelting

Around a dozen people were injured after a communal violence broke out in Ramganj area of the walled city on Sunday afternoon.

Police resorted to lathi-charge and fired rubber pellets to disperse the mob.

Trouble began around 1pm when a girl was hit by a motorcycle. The matter took a communal turn, as people from two communities got involved in it. Soon, they started pelting stones on each other.

Police said some locals and a few policemen were injured in the stone-pelting. Window panes of the nearby houses and car glasses were also damaged in the incident.

As the situation became tense, additional police force was rushed to the spot. A team of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) was also called in.

Later, police men scanned the houses and removed stones. When police detained some people of the area, women and children started shouting from the balconies of their houses alleging that the police had arrested innocents. The police also used drones to check for hoarding of stones by the area people at their roof and terraces.

Police commissioner Sanjay Agarwal, along with additional commissioner Nitin Deep Blaggan, deputy commissioner of police (north) Satyendra Singh, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Tejaswani Gautam, reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

“The scuffle broke out in the afternoon after which various team of police were sent to the spot and situation was controlled. Currently, peace has been restored in the area and till 5pm, eight persons have been detained,” Blaggan said.

According to the members of community liaison group in the area, the incident was the repercussion of a scuffle that broke out between the two groups on Saturday night.

