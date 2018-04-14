Cong never gave due respect to Ambedkar: Chaturvedi

Social justice and empowerment minister Arun Chaturvedi on Saturday alleged the Congress is “just misguiding people” in the name of reservation and working to disrupt communal harmony in the country.

“Congress never gave the respect and honour due to Dr BR Ambedkar. Even in the Constitution Committee, Congress did not nominate Baba Saheb and did not give party’s ticket to contest election,” he said, while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur.

Chaturvedi said state Congress president Sachin Pilot does not like to celebrate birth anniversary of any great personalities with pomp and show except that of the Nehru family. “The BJP, through Rajasthan Heritage Protection and Promotion Authority, is developing panorama of many great personalities and saints, who have given direction to the society, at various places. It has started with BJP government, whereas Congress never looked at the memorials of these great personalities,” he added.

Calling Ambedkar as national personality, Chaturvedi said despite his childhood adversities, Ambedkar always gave message to strengthen social harmony, patriotism and India. “Baba Saheb has played important role in uplifting the social status of women, took initiative to reduce the working hours to 8 hours from 12 hours, envisioned Reserve Bank of India and suggested adopting grid system for electricity distribution,” he added.

He said the BJP at the centre has taken the work of developing places related to Ambedkar such as the place of birth and education, where he embraced Budhism, and the place of his death and cremation as “Panch Teerth”.