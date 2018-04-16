Cong starts picking candidates, lines up booth-connect meets

The Congress has started identifying candidates for the Rajasthan assembly polls due by the year-end, apart from strengthening its base at the booth level through a mass contact programme, party leaders said.

The party will hold a meeting under the ‘Mera Booth Mera Gaurav’ (MBMG) programme in Kota on April 28 to gear up its organisational machinery by connecting with people at the last mile.

“The state leadership and the team of the state party in-charge have started the process of identifying and filtering probable candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Around 50% of the task has been completed,” said a senior Congress leader who is part of the identification process.

Buoyed by victory in three by-elections held this year, the Congress is vying to return to power in assembly elections. The party had also performed better than the BJP in local body elections last year, winning 19 out of 37 seats against the BJP’s 10. The Congress also snatched all four zila parishad seats from the BJP.

“Probable candidates are being selected on various parameters, such as social engineering; a panel of 3-4 names is being prepared from every assembly constituency,” the leader said on the condition of anonymity.

“Working at the micro level, the state leadership has also directed data about workers at the booth level be prepared and their registration ensured. In addition, database prepared earlier will be updated.”

After addressing a meeting of the state party executive, MLAs and district presidents, Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot said on Monday, “In view of the current political situation and environment of distrust in the country, the Congress is organising a protest rally on April 29, to be led by party chief Rahul Gandhi. Lakhs of people from across the country will participate in the historic rally.”

Pilot said party workers from each assembly constituency would attend the rally. “The ‘Mera Booth Mera Gaurav’ programme will be launched again with a meeting at Kota, where Gandhi’s message and vision will be shared with workers and people.”

Hitting out at the state BJP government, Pilot alleged, “The BJP failed to deliver on the promises made in elections. Now they are holding public dialogues; for the first time a chief minister had been so distant from the people. The BJP will face assembly poll results, which they would not have imagined.”

AICC general secretary and state party in-charge Avinash Pande said, “In the MGMB meetings, participation of all leaders and workers will be ensured. After Kota, a meeting will be held in Udaipur. After holding meetings at all seven divisional headquarters, the programme will be organised at the district level in phase II.” The last divisional level meeting for connecting with booths will be held in Jaipur.

The state leadership has asked Congress workers to expose failures of the BJP and raise public issues, said a party leader who attended the meeting addressed by Pilot.