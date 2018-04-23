Congress should clarify its stand on Ram temple: UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has said Congress party needs to clarity its stand on “whether it wanted a Ram Mandir or a Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.”

He was talking to reporters during his visit to Jaipur on Monday.

“The BJP’s stand is very clear on Ram temple issue. Either, there should be a consensus or we will abide by the verdict of Supreme Court,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Sharma said, “This is not the Congress of Mahatma Gandhi, but has become Italian. The grand building that Gandhi has built had turned into a dilapidated ruin,” he said.

In reply to a query, Sharma claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had never talked about “Congress Mukt” Bharat but had talked about getting rid of the “Congress mindset”.

On loss in UP bypolls, Sharma said that it happened because the opposition was united against the BJP and the party did commit some strategic mistakes, but it had won local elections that were held before the bypolls.

On attack by Rahul Gandhi over Dalit issue, Sharma said he was not bothered about Gandhi’s allegations. He said BJP has done a lot for Dalits and had won every reserved seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharma said the impeachment move against chief justice Deepak Mishra by Congress-led Rajya Sabha MPs was an attempt to intimidate the judiciary. He said BJP will return to power in Rajasthan and denied that factionalism is leading to delay in appointment of Rajasthan BJP president.