Constituency watch: Bikaner residents allege city far behind on development, welfare schemes

Bikaner has been deprived of development projects and welfare schemes compared to other cities of Rajasthan, according to residents from the city who complain about the poor condition of roads, non-functional street lights, poor sanitation and encroachments in key public spaces.

The last big development project executed in Bikaner was the construction of a railway overbridge in Poogal at a cost of about Rs 50 crore five years ago. The bridge was completed in 2016. “It seems the governments are biased against Bikaner,” said Maqsood Ahmad, former chairman of the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT). “Bikaner stands no comparison to other cities on implementation of projects; development has always taken a back seat in the Bikaner region,” he said.

Residents allege that in the last few years, roads and drainage have been neglected. Bikaner recently witnessed a flood-like situation after a few hours of heavy showers, exposing the failure of UIT and the Bikaner Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“Look at our roads; they are all filled with potholes. One spell of rain washes away roads. Rather than focusing on ill-planned projects, the government must pay attention to the citizens’ basic needs and the city’s infrastructure,” said Ashok Maru, an advocate from Jai Narayan Vyas Colony.

Chief minister Vasundhra Raje has approved a new railway overbridge at KEM Road recently, a project intended to decongest the city. But some experts have raised questions about how much traffic the flyovers will accommodate when service roads and those below the overbridges are not improved

The Urban Improvement Trust says it has spent more than Rs 350 crore in the last four years. But, residents allege, that the benefits of the money are not visible on the ground.

“About 300 development works are in the pipeline this year for roads, street lightning, parks, and community centres with a budget of Rs 313 crore. We are working beyond our jurisdiction to provide basic amenities to the public,” said UIT secretary Rashtradeep Yadav.

“Urban Improvement Trust and BMS claim to have installed LED lights in the streets of Bikaner, but non-functional street lights speak volumes about their failure. By manipulating balance sheets, they appropriate money meant for development. Working of the civic bodies should be scrutinised to catch hold of fraudsters and penalise them,” said Harish Godara of Tilak Nagar.

“Except quarrelling among themselves, councillors have nothing to show for the benefit of residents. There is no innovative system of sweeping and cleaning. Choked roads and sewerage during the rainy season are a matter of concern,” said Saroj Purohit, a housewife. “To keep the common man happy is the moral responsibility of a civic body. If it fails to meet people’s expectations, action must be taken. Civic bodies must be bound by a commitment to serve people and provide basic amenities.”

Gajendra Bhattar, 28, an entrepreneur, says, “BMC has failed to take up development activities, such as re-carpeting of roads and repair of street lights. There is no dearth of funds. The civic body failed ensure sanitation, check stray cattle menace, and remove encroachments. Councillors can be seen quarrelling over petty issues. UIT proved to be a white elephant, eating up public funds.”

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 14:14 IST