Corporator shot dead at court premises in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh

A corporator in Hanumangarh was shot dead after miscreants opened fired at him at the sub-divisional court premises in Rawatsar town on Monday.

The victim was identified as Harveer Saharan, police said.

Saharan, the husband of municipality chairperson Neelam Saharan, sustained four bullet injuries and was rushed to the Hanumangarh government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have launched an investigation into the firing and registered a first information report (FIR) against one identified suspect and one unknown suspect.

“The incident took place around 12.15 pm. In the FIR, the family members have mentioned the name of one suspect identified as Ramniwas Mehla, who is a history-sheeter,” said Anil Kayal, superintendent of police, Hanumangarh district.

The statements of Saharan’s friends, relatives and family members are being recorded. Heavy police force has been deployed at the SDM court to maintain law and order.

Another police officer, who asked not to be named, said: “Mehla had animosity with Harveen as he had forcefully closed his shop during Bharat Bandh and slapped him in front of the entire market.”

The officer added, “Three cases of murder are registered against Saharan. A few weeks ago, a case was registered by the special operation groups (SOG) against Saharan in two murder cases. Saharan was out on bail and was preparing for his wife’s upcoming assembly elections from Nohar in Hanumangarh.”

As news of the death spread, minister of water resources Rampratap reached the Hanumangarh district hospital. Late on Monday evening, independent MLA Hanuman Beniwal also reached the home of Saharan and said that it was a politically motivated murder. Beniwal also demanded a CBI probe into the matter and warned if the accused are not arrested he along with his supporters will stage a statewide protest.

Neelam Saharan had recently been suspended from her post by the state government on charges of corruption, for which she had been given a stay from the high court.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 13:18 IST