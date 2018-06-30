Dalit minor girl’s rape, murder: Barmer police files charge sheet

Eight days after the rape and murder of a Dalit minor, Barmer police on Saturday filed the charge sheet. Police filed the charge sheet under the newly amended POCSO Act, which has the provision of death penalty.

Police submitted the 146-page charge sheet before the special judge, SC/ST and POCSO court. The court ordered the next hearing on July 5. The charge sheet has been filed under section 363, 366 A, 376 (A)(B), 302 and 201 of IPC, 5 M/6 of POCSO Act and 3 (2) (5), 3(1) (2) of SC/ST Act.

Taking note of the incident, Barmer SP Gagandeep Singla had formed a special team and directed the officials concerned to investigate the case and submit the charge sheet, said Puspendra Verma, the station house officer of Girav police station. He said police investigated the case with scientific methods and collected all evidence against the accused, Rasheed, 28. Rasheed is in judicial custody till July 10.

He was produced before special judge, SC/ST and POCSO court, Vamita Singh, last Tuesday.

The incident took place on June 21 night. The seven-year-old girl had come to her grandfather’s village at Unrod, 100 km from Barmer, along with her mother, to attend a marriage. Police said Rasheed had consumed liquor with the girl’s grandfather. He then abducted the girl and took her to an isolated place, where he raped her and later strangled her to death and threw the body in a dry water tank. Her family members launched a search and informed the police, who recovered the body from the water tank. A case was lodged against Rasheed on June 22.

Meanwhile, protests seeking justice for the victim are on in Barmer, Jaisalmer and Jalore districts. People are demanding death penalty for the accused. The Muslim community too held a protest in Barmer and gave a memorandum to the district collector demanding death penalty for the accused.