Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s name will be dropped from school scholarship exam: Dotasra

Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday clarified that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay’s name would be dropped from the state school scholarship test and the old name will be restored.

“The name is being dropped since there was no explanation as to why did BJP government prefix Upadhyay’s name in the first place.

“He could be an RSS ideologue but there has to be a valid reason for adding the name. BJP even renamed ‘Indira-priyadarshini yojna as ‘Padmakshi yojana’. Even Atal Bihari Bajpyee once praised Indira Gandhi and said she is an incarnation of ‘Goddess Durga’. Therefore there has to be a valid reason for changing names,” he said on Thursday.

His response comes a day after it was reported that the Ashok Gehlot government has decided to drop the name of Upadhyay from a school scholarship test known as Pandit Deen Dayal Talent Search Exam.

It was said the state government dropping the name of Upadhyay as the previous BJP government had named the test after RSS ideologue without giving any substantial reason.

The decision triggered a fresh controversy and the BJP claimed that Congress is scared of Upadhyay.

The state level competitive exam named Rajya Pratibha Khoj Pariksha was prefixed with the name of ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyay’ by the BJP government.

The competitive exam is carried out for class 10 and class 12 (for science, commerce and art streams) in the government schools of Rajasthan where the meritorious students are provided with scholarships.

Dotasra on Wednesday said: “The BJP government without giving any significant reason prefixed the name of Deen Dayal Upadhyay in the name of the scholarship exam.

“Right after I became a minister, I had asked the officials why has the name been changed. They however did not have any adequate reason.

I therefore gave the order that people know the exam by the name Rajya Pratibha Khoj Parishka and should be the continued as the same.”

Earlier, several changes have been made in the school textbooks which were confirmed by the education minister.

These changes include, dropping the topic of VD Savarkar from the history textbooks, dropping the topic on demonetisation and picture related to Jauhar along with making changes in the battle of Haldighati mentioning that the battle between the leaders was not religious rather a struggle for power.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 12:23 IST