Dudi moves privilege motion against ruling party MLAs

Leader of the Opposition Rameshwar Dudi on Tuesday moved a privilege motion against parliamentary affairs minister Rajendra Rathore and deputy chief whip Madan Rathore in the state assembly.

On Friday, Dudi was targeted by the ruling BJP, which accused him of being involved in betting while referring to a video, which purportedly showed him talking about a ₹3-crore bet for recent bypolls. The deadlock between the opposition and the ruling party over the issue continued on Tuesday.

Assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal referred the motion to privilege committee for investigation. The ruling party legislators created uproar against the speaker’s move and demanded a forensic probe in the matter. In response, the speaker cited rules that the chair can accept privilege motion for probe moved by any member.

Dudi in his clarification named Rajendra Rathore and Madan Rathore for raising false allegations against him in the house. He said the video was false and distorted. Citing that the allegation was levelled against him without any notice, he said it was a breach of the member’s privilege. He then moved the motion, which the speaker accepted.

Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria said it is a sensitive issue, to which Dudi has given clarification. “The video clip is tampered or not, or wrongly made, it should be probed by forensic lab,” he said. Rajendra Rathore seconded the suggestion of forensic test.

However, opposition chief whip Govind Singh Dotasara objected to the suggestion saying that it was disrespect to the chair’s decision. He said that if the speaker has decided to get the motion probed by privilege committee, then why home minister wants forensic investigation. Madan Rathore said, “We had sent notice. Let it also get probed.”

On constant demand by the ruling party MLAs for the forensic probe and withdrawal of the motion by Dudi, the speaker asked the members to sit down. “You are threatening that he would have to repent. How can you say this in front of me,” said Meghwal.

Following the uproar, the assembly was adjourned till 1.18 pm.