Expect tiger’s roar in Mukundra by April

The state government planning to shift tigers to Mukundra Tiger Hills Reserve (MTHR) in the Hadauti region of Rajasthan is likely to do so by next month.

“We are hopeful to shift a tiger at MTHR (from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve) by April,” said Ajit Singh, the chairman of standing committee of State Board for Wildlife, after a visit to the park on Monday.

“The committee members today (Monday) visited the Darrah area, which has been finalised for shifting the tiger. The preparations were inspected to assess how ready the place is to shift tiger. There are certain protocol and permission required from National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII) prior to shifting of tiger, which are in process,” said Singh, who has in the past served Rajasthan as the director general of police. He said some instructions have been issued to the officials at MTHR such as developing additional 2-3 water holes.

At present, there are four water holes in the Darrah area of MTHR.

The NTCA has approved relocation of three tigers — two female and a male — which will be done in phases. This will be India’s first relocation of big cats to decongest a wildlife habitat — Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR).

A senior official, who is closely associated with the tiger shifting project, on the condition of anonymity, said the work at MTHR is in full swing and civil work are expected to be completed by March 31. The standing committee members have directed to develop two more water holes and speed up fencing work. There are two enclosures in the area. Work on 24 hectare enclosure has been completed and that on 82 sq km enclosure is in progress.

He said, “The WII team is expected to visit MTHR in the first week of April to assess preparations and plan shifting operation.”

The RTR official accompanying the team has been asked to be ready with identification of the tiger to be shifted.

Tigers for relocation will be selected on the basis of various parameters such as health, age, current location and territory. Besides, the tiger to be shifted should not have established territory.

On probable list of tigers to be shifted are Tiger T-91, which is in Bundi area at present, and T-95, which had a territorial fight with T-86 on March 15 night. “Both the male tigers are looking for territory and are being constantly monitored. Any one of them could be shifted depending on the situation,” he said.

Besides, tigress T-99 and T-102 are also being considered for the transfer, as in the coming time they might have conflict with their mothers and hunt for territory. At present, T-99 is moving in Kachidawali area and T-102 in Gudda area,” he said.

The MTHR would soon also witness arrival of 110 cheetals from Delhi, which may add up to the prey base.

Third tiger park of Rajasthan

MTHR project was initiated in 2003 and notified in 2013 by joining wildlife sanctuaries of Kota region including Darrah wildlife sanctuary of Kota, Jawahar Sagar sanctuary of Bundi, Chambal Ghariyal sanctuary of Kota and Bundi districts and some forest blocks of Chittorgarh district. MHTR is spread in around 759.99 sq km area, including 417.17 sq km of core area and around 342.82 sq km of buffer area.