Governor raises concern on shortage of teachers

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, who was in Kota on Wednesday, raised concern over the shortage of teachers in government-run universities in the state. Singh has also raised his voice in support of women’s reservation.

While addressing the fifth convocation ceremony of the University of Kota (UoK), Singh said, “Shortage of teachers in government universities of Rajasthan is a serious concern.”

“Posts of teachers are not sanctioned according to UGC norms in some government universities and in some cases, there are delays in filling such posts,” said the governor.

Providing quality education is a challenge due to the absence of teachers, he said. Adding, “Many universities have made alternate arrangements to compensate lack of teachers, but it’s not enough.”

“According to my knowledge, none of the government universities in Rajasthan, including UoK, are there in the top 200 list and teachers’ shortage could be the leading cause for it,” he said.

Vice-chancellor of UoK, professor PK Dashora was also present on the occasion. He said that gold medals were awarded to 50 merit holders clearing their examinations in 2016 while PhD degrees were awarded to 56 students.

The governor also inaugurated Major Dhyanchand Sports Complex and Sant Pipaji Hostel located within the UoK campus.

Speaking on women’s reservation, Singh said that they should get reservation in politics. “I back 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies,” he said.