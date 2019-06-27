Govt decides against disinvesting in Jaipur’s Kalisindh, Chabbra thermal plants

The state cabinet chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday decided not to disinvest Kalisindh and Chabbra thermal plants.

The decision of not disinvesting the two thermal plants has been taken in view of remarkable improvement in their operational working capacity and financial situation, said a note from the chief minister’s office briefing about the cabinet decisions.

The previous BJP government in 2016 was mulling to disinvest the plants looking to mounting losses at these plants.

The cabinet also decided to constitute an independent registered social audit society for schemes and programmes of rural development and panchayati raj department.

The society will create accountability, transparency and effective coordination, the note said.

The cabinet approved amendment in Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) 1996 rule 75 – under which in instance of death of any personnel during election duty, the assistance grant amount has been increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh; the amount is increased to ₹30 lakh from ₹20 lakh for death in terror attack, violence, bomb blast and mines.

In addition, for permanent disability in accident during election duty, the grant amount has been increased to ₹7.50 lakh from ₹5 lakh, which for terror attack, violence, bomb blast and mines is raised to ₹15 lakh from ₹10 lakh.

The meeting also decided to transfer properties of Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP) till March 31, 2016 to Rajasthan Urban Drinking Water Sewerage & Infrastructure Corporation Limited (RUDSICO) at a token amount of Rs 1. RUIDP was merged to RUDSICO on April 1, 2016.

The cabinet has decided allotting housing board houses to the three soldiers of Rajasthan killed in Jammu and Kashmir – Jitendra Singh, Aram Singh Gujjar and Hoshiyar Singh Yadav.

The meeting also approved the Rajasthan Micro, Small and Medium (facilitation of establishment and operation) ordinance 2019; Rajasthan Lokayukta and up-lokayukta (amendment) Bill 2019; and amendment in Rajasthan Engineering Service rule 1954, which will be tabled in the assembly in the budget session.

