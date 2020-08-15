e-paper
Heavy rain lashes parts of Rajasthan

Meanwhile, Jaipur received 18 cm rainfall, followed by Amber (15 cm), Bassi (13 cm), Pisangan in Ajmer (11 cm) and Srimadhopur (10 cm), it said.

jaipur Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Jaipur
Waterlogging outside the historic Albert Hall Museum during heavy rain in Jaipur.
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Saturday. According to the MeT department, 250 mm rainfall was recorded in Jamwa Ramgarh near Jaipur in the last 24 hours, which was the highest in the state.

Kota, Jodhpur, Pali, Nagaur, Sawai Madhopur and many areas of Bharatpur also received showers, the MeT department said.

An alert of heavy rainfall in Ajmer, Sirohi, Jalore, Pali and Jodhpur district in next 24 hours was issued by the Meteorological department.

