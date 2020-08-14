e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Rajasthan

Heavy rains cause waterlogging in parts of Rajasthan

The weather office has forecast moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places in Jaipur during the next three hours.

jaipur Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:47 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
Several parts of Jaipur were waterlogged and scores of vehicles were stranded on roads after the city received excessive rainfall for almost three hours.
Several parts of Jaipur were waterlogged and scores of vehicles were stranded on roads after the city received excessive rainfall for almost three hours.(Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)
         

Heavy rains lashed Rajasthan on Friday, inundating low-lying areas and paralysing normal life.

Several parts of Jaipur were waterlogged and scores of vehicles were stranded on roads after the city received excessive rainfall for almost three hours.

According to a spokesperson of the MeT Department, Jaipur recorded 80 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am.

Shabad of Baran district received 127mm rainfall, Dausa 124 mm, Karauli 101 mm, Bamanwas 76 mm and Sanchore 32 mm, he said.

The weather office has forecast moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places in Jaipur during the next three hours.

The MeT department has alerted for localised flooding of susceptible informal settlements, low-lying areas and underpasses.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at a few places in Jaipur, Sikar, Ajmer, Tonk districts and adjoining areas, it said.

tags
top news
Live | ‘107 of us here, we’re united’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
Live | ‘107 of us here, we’re united’: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan assembly
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against court, CJI
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice’: Sanjay Raut
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
I-Day 2020: Defence ministry’s special arrangements at Red Fort
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Wasim Akram names batsman who played him better than anyone else
Watch | Explained: USA postal ballot controversy; lessons for India amid Covid-19?
Watch | Explained: USA postal ballot controversy; lessons for India amid Covid-19?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputIndependence Day 2020Rajasthan Assembly sessionAmitabh BachchanRajasthan Assembly Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In