Hingonia cattle centre gets new milk machine, shed

Agriculture minister Prabhu Lal Saini on Monday inaugurated a milk machine and new shed for bovines at Hingonia Cattle Rehabilitation Centre (HCRC) in Jaipur district.

Saini also inspected the centre, being run by a charitable trust, Sri Krishna Balram Seva Trust, since October 2016 and managed by the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC). At present, there are around 22,000 bovines at the centre, which produces around 25,000-litre milk every day.

The trust chief, R Govind Das, said that Saini and Vitro Natural vice chairman JK Baid inaugurated the machine, which milk 12 cows in 15 minutes. He said with the help of donors, new sheds have been built and more such sheds will be made looking into the increase in number of cattle. Soon, a biogas and carcass plant will also be started at HCRC, he added.

The JMC provides the trust four kg of dry fodder and 1.5 kg of cattle feed for each cattle every day. For calves, it gives 2 kg of dry fodder and 1 kg of cattle feed. The JMC also provides for one labourer over every 40 cattle. The corporation pays the trust approximately ₹2 crore a month to run the centre.