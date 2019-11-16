In Barmer, voters have to cast their vote at a crematorium

jaipur

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:18 IST

A decision of the state election commission has left voters in Barmer town of Rajasthan uncomfortable.

Polling is scheduled to be held for 49 local bodies, including three nagar nigams or municipal corporations, across Rajasthan on Saturday.

Voters of Ward Number 17 under the Barmer Municipal Council (BMC) area said they were shocked when they came to know that they have to go crematorium to cast their votes.

“On Friday, candidates from including the Congress, BJP and Independent approached me to vote in their favour. When I asked them about the location of the polling station, they told me that to cast my vote I have to go to a crematorium,” Ramesh Kumar, a local voter said.

“I told them that it is unusual but candidates told me that it is the election department’s decision and they cannot do anything about it,” Kumar said.

There are 973 voters in the ward, including 509 men and 464 women.

The returning officer for Barmer Municipal Council Neeraj Mishra said they chose the crematorium as a polling station because of its community hall.

“Barmer’s crematorium is well-maintained and I think voting there will not be uncomfortable for the people,” said Mishra.

A polling team reached there on Friday evening and ensured proper arrangement, including the deployment of security personnel.

This crematorium was in the news seven years ago when an employee held his daughter’s wedding inside the premises.

On Saturday, 33 lakh voters, including 17 lakh men and 16 lakh women, will exercise their rights for the local body elections in Rajasthan.

In Barmer, 121,622 voters will cast their ballot for the elections to two municipal councils.