In major bureaucratic rejig, 21 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

jaipur

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:59 IST

In a major bureaucratic rejig, Rajasthan government on late Monday night transferred 21 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including three district collectors, 56 Indian Police Service (IPS) officials, 28 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers and 183 Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officers.

The government changed 3 collectors, Superintendent of Police of 14 districts, and five range Inspectors General of Police in the reshuffle which took place on late Monday night.

1991 batch IAS officer Sudhanshu Pant is appointed as the additional chief secretary PHED and groundwater department; Mugdha Sinha has been given science and technology department, in addition to art and culture; PC Kishan has been appointed as secretary of panchayati raj.

The collectors of Churu, Baran and Jhalawar were also changed - Sanwarmal Verma was made Churu collector; project director cum joint secretary EGS (employment guarantee scheme) Rajendra Vijay was transferred to Baran as a collector while secretary of khadi board, Harimohan Meena, appointed Jhalawar collector.

In police department, additional director general Neena Singh has been transferred to civil rights and anti-human trafficking and Govind Gupta has moved to planning and modernisation. Range inspector generals of Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota and Bharatpur have also been changed.

IPS Preeti Chandra is appointed as SP Bikaner; Jagdish Sharma, Ajmer; Kalu Ram Rawat, Pali; Preeti Jain, Hanumangarh; Kunwar Rastradeep, Sikar; Anil Kumar, Jodhpur rural; Vikas Sharma, Bhilwara; Rajiv Pachar, Udaipur; Prahlad Singh, Jhunjhunu; Anil Kumar, Dausa; Devendra Kumar, Bharatpur; Vineet Kumar, Baran; Narayan Togas, Churu; and Sudheer Joshi, Dungarpur.

Similarly, 28 IFS officers were also transferred - Dr DN Pandey, principal chief conservator of forest warden and secretary environment department was made principal chief conservator of forest- development; six additional principal chief conservator of forest and other IFS officers were also transferred.

The transfer list of RAS officers was issued on Tuesday. Additional divisional commissioner, Jaipur, Narendra Sharma was appointed as GM of Rajasthan state food and civil supply corporation while Harjilal Atal, secretary of Rajasthan state textbook board was appointed director of public services and joint secretary (ex officio) redressal of public grievances. Additional collectors and Sub-Divisional Magistrates in several districts are among other RAS officers who have been transferred.