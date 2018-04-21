Increased action against offenders brings down accident deaths in Jaipur

Increased action against offenders by the Jaipur traffic police seems to have brought down the number road accident deaths in the state capital, police date have revealed.

Data from the office of deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Jaipur, show that there has been a steep fall in the number of road accident deaths during the January-March 2018 period vis-à-vis the January-March 2017 period.

While 99 road accident deaths were reported between January and March 2017 , the figure came down to 78 in the corresponding period in 2018, registering a drop of 21%.

Traffic police officials say that increased action against traffic violators, their counseling, and awareness campaign in schools and colleges are reasons behind the dip in the numbers.

Jaipur traffic police challaned more than 18,000 people for speeding in the January-March period in 2018, up from nearly 6,000 in the corresponding period in 2017.

On the JLN Marg, 65 cases were registered against motorists for driving above the 100 km every hour limit with the help of CCTV cameras installed on the road, police said.

“We have also cracked down stringently on drink driving. In a number of cases, the offenders have been imprisoned by courts on our request,” said Lovely Katiyar, DCP (traffic), Jaipur.

While the number of people challaned for drink driving was 1,993 in the January-March 2017 period, the number rose to 4,409 in the corresponding period in 2018, she said.

Sumerdan Charan, an inspector with the city traffic police, said the entry of unauthorized heavy vehicles in the city has also been consistently checked by barricading at six entry points.

“The number of challans against people riding two-wheelers without helmet have also gone up from 19,936 in the January-March 2017 period to January-March 2018 period,” he said.

The DCP said counseling for people riding two-wheelers without helmets and cars without seat belts has also been a contributing factor in bringing down road accident deaths.

Furthermore, awareness campaigns in educational institutions and engagement on social media has helped the traffic police in enforcement of rules, she said.

The different initiatives by the Jaipur traffic police are being taken in line with the Centre’s commitment to curb road accident deaths.

As a signatory to the Brasilia Declaration, a global high-level conference on road safety, India is committed to reducing the number of road accidents and fatalities by 50% by 2020.