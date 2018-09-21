It’s a black day for democracy: BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s remark

The BJP on Thursday took strong objection to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s slogan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was a black day for Indian democracy.

BJP leader and Rajasthan social justice and empowerment minister Arun Chaturvedi said the level of language used by the Congress president against the prime minister was “unfortunate”.

“The prime minster has dedicated his life for the country. He left his home and family, and made the society and country his home. By using such words for him, the Congress president has insulted the entire country today (Thursday). It will go down in the history as a black day for Indian democracy,” said Chaturvedi.

Addressing a public meeting in Sagwada on Thursday, Gandhi spoke about alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France and said now it is being heard on roads that the country’s ‘chowkidar’ is a thief.

Modi had said he did not want to become the country’s prime minister, but its ‘chowkidar’ (watchman), Gandhi recalled.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, Chaturvedi said the nation would like to know when the Congress president would behave like a mature leader. “In our democracy, voters decide the political future. People should hear and understand these words and then take a decision,” he said. He said Gandhi should answer what language should be used for the scams and corruption during the Congress-led UPA II government that had exasperated the people.

Referring to former chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s allegations that the social justice department had closed down schemes started by the Congress government for the Economically Backward Cla- sses (EBCs), Chaturvedi said Ge- hlot should crosscheck his facts.

He said the department had spent Rs 273 crore on student scholarships, seats had been reserved for EBC students in 800 government hostels, the government was helping meritorious students financially. He said Rajasthan is the first state to set up an EBC commission for welfare of the economically backward classes. He said the Congress spent Rs 277 crore on the Devnarayan scheme during its rule while the BJP government has spent Rs 1,147 crore.

