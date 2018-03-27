Jaipur airport to have art works reflecting Rajasthan’s heritage

Come 2019 and travellers transiting through Jaipur international airport will get to see a mix of traditional Rajasthani and modern art on the premises. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited bids for display of local artwork at the Jaipur airport. The estimated budget for the project is Rs 50 lakh and bids will be opened on April 5.

The artworks will include paintings, murals, digital or any other innovative work and the theme will reflect Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage.

“The artworks will be showcased inside the terminal building and on the outer premises, but a final decision will be taken by the curator. We have issued tenders to select a consultant or art director for the project,” Jaipur airport director JS Balhara said. The work is scheduled for completion within 12 months from the start of the project.

The idea is not only to promote tourism but also to help passengers unwind while facing a long wait.

Rajasthan is known for its rich heritage, and its grand forts and palaces are a major tourist attraction. At present, artworks with exquisite themes have been completed at 13 railway stations across the state.

The themes reflect the USP or the attractions that the place has to offer. Sawai Madhopur railway station showcases the flora and fauna including the famed tigers of the wildlife reserve. At Bharatpur, which has a bird sanctuary, the railway station theme promotes the idea of environmental conservation. Ajmer station has the famous Bani Thani paintings while the Kota station has traditional paintings from Bundi School of Art and Jodhpur station has Phad paintings made on cloth depicting stories of local deities. The Gandhinagar station in Jaipur has paintings of traditional Rajasthani puppets.

The themes for the Jaipur airport will be finalised by the agency or art director shortlisted after the bidding process.