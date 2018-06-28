Man dies after being stabbed before daughter, grandson

A 56-year-old excise department official was stabbed to death by unknown assailants in front of his daughter and his five-year-old grandson in Udaipur on Thursday.

Additional SP City Harsh Ratnu said that the deceased official, Yashwant Sharma, was an office assistant (OA) at the excise department in Udaipur.

Ratnu said that a case of murder and abduction has been lodged against unknown assailants. Police are probing if the motive was robbery or personal enmity.

He said that Sharma and his daughter had reached Udaipur from Ahmedabad early morning where they had gone for his daughter’s treatment. As no vehicle was available, they started walking. Meanwhile, a van, with four men in it, offered them a lift and the father, daughter and grandson got into the car.

However, the driver took the van towards Udiapol instead of Hiran Magri, where Sharma lived.

Sharma asked the car driver to stop. One of the assailants pulled out a knife and stabbed Sharma several times. They then threw out the three and sped away after snatching the daughter’s purse and mobile phone.

Sharma’s daughter raised an alarm and passers-by helped her take Sharma to the hospital. Doctors said he died of excessive loss of blood, Ratnu said.

Police have taken the statement of Sharma’s daughter and have rounded up a few suspects. They are also scanning CCTV footages of the area to identify the accused, Ratnu said.