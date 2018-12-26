Man held for killing his lover in Jaipur, body lay unnoticed for two days

The city police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman, whose body was found Sunday in the bushes by the roadside in Kho Nagoriyan, where it had been lying for two days.

Police have identified the accused as Durgi Prasad alias Sonu, a labourer who was in a relationship with the victim for the past two years.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (east) Hanuman Prasad Meena told the media Tuesday, “The victim (Prema Devi, 35) and the accused were drunk when they had a fight on the night of December 21 (Friday). They both worked as labourers and had entered into a relationship after the victim’s husband Bhagwan Sahay Regar had passed away about two years ago.”

Giving details, the officer said Prasad strangulated the woman using the saree that she was wearing and then dragged the body into the bushes near the Mangal bazaar ground where it lay unnoticed until Sunday, when the passers-by spotted her and informed the local police.

The officer explained that the body did not decompose due to the low temperature and thus remained unseen for two days.

Meena added that the injury marks on Devi’s face were casued when Prasad was dragging her and she hit the rocks and stones lying on the way. asked about the injury marks on her face he said that Devi’s face was hit by stones and rocks when Prasad dragged her body

Police said Devi has five children from her first marriage, and they lived in Shyam colony under Luniyawas police station limits. The accused was a resident of JDA colony in the city.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 09:31 IST