Mercury rises in Rajasthan, Sriganganagar hottest at 43.3 degrees Celsius

Mercury rises in Rajasthan, Sriganganagar hottest at 43.3 degrees Celsius

Bikaner recorded 43.2 degree Celsius, followed by Churu (43), Jaisalmer (42.8), Barmer (41.7), Kota (41.3), Jaipur (41), and Jodhpur (40.7).

jaipur Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Jaipur
Women use scarves to protect themselves from the scorching sun as they walk along a road on a hot summer day.
Several places in Rajasthan witnessed a rise in maximum temperature on Tuesday, and Sriganganagar turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording 43.3 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said.

Ajmer recorded a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius. Dabok received 0.55 mm rainfall on Tuesday and recorded a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast thunderstorm/ lightning accompanied with gusty winds (with 30-40 kmph speed) to occur at isolated places in east Rajasthan.

