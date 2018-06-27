Modi, Raje won’t return to power, says Gehlot

Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday attacked the BJP leadership, saying that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor chief minister Vasundhara Raje would return to power as people have seen through their false promises.

He said that there was an undeclared emergency in the country under PM Narendra Modi. “Modi came to power by making false promises but people have realised that he has cheated them and he will not return to power,” Gehlot told reporters here.

Continuing his attack on Raje, Gehlot said she was taking help from Modi and Shah to hide her failures but people have seen through her and will not forgive her for insulting their mandate.

“Now that her government is in trouble, Raje has invited Modi on July 7. But now nothing can save the BJP government. Modi and Shah can do as many rallies as they like but they can’t save the corrupt BJP government.”

Gehlot said that Raje was misleading the PM by inviting him project launches that have already been launched by the Congress and cited the soil health card and Barmer refinery programmes in this regard. He said Raje was not only insulting Modi but had also insulted her mentor, late vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat who had given her the CM’s post on a platter and then she ignored him.

“People are asking Raje why did you cheat us? You could have done good work when you had such a huge mandate. As her neighbour, I feel concerned about why she made false promises. Now, people won’t believe us too,” he said.

Hinting that he is in the race for the CM’s post, Gehlot, who is a two-time chief minister from Rajasthan, said that he was never far from the people of Rajasthan and would serve them till his last breath.