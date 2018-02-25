MP CM Shivraj Chouhan’s wife elected president of Kirad Samaj in Kota

Amid uproar and opposition by a section of the community, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh’s wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan was elected president of the Akhil Bhartiya Kirad Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKKM) at the 11th national convention held in Kota on Sunday.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Chouhan and Sadhna Singh were present at the national convention held at the Dharnidhar Garden in Kota.

The national president was to be elected at the convention for which supporters of the aspirants had arrived from Rajasthan and MP. Chouhan and his wife belong to the Kirad community.

There were three contenders for the president’s post — Lokendra Singh Rajput of Madhya Pradesh , Ram Kumar Mehta, who is the chairman of the urban improvement trust, Kota, and Om Mehta of Kota.

After the conclusion of the inaugural programme and departure of Raje, when office-bearers put forward the resolution of electing Sadhna Singh as the president, supporters of ABKKM vice-president Lokendra Singh Rajput started raising slogans against Chouhan.

Lokendra Singh Rajput asked his supporters to support the decision of electing Sadhna Singh. However, his supporters were in no mood to listen. Lokendra hails from Morena and runs a biotech business there.

Reportedly, Sadhna Singh’s name was put forward to bring unanimity in ABKKM.

Miffed with the sloganeering and opposition, Chouhan and Sadhna Singh left the venue, saying she does want to accept the post.

Later, Sangod MLA Heeralal Nagar, Ramkumar Mehta and other leaders persuaded Sadhna Singh to return to the venue.

Meanwhile, supporters of Lokendra continued to raise slogans and the police used mild force to disperse them.

On the insistence of ABKKM office-bearers, Chouhan and Sadhna Singh returned to the venue where she accepted the post.

“My wife does not need any post to serve the community and on Sunday she was suddenly nominated for the president’s post,” said Chouhan expressing his displeasure on the entire incident.