New safari routes to be opened at Sariska, Mukundra tiger reserves

The Rajasthan forest department will open new routes for safari at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota and Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, in a bid to encourage tourism.

Forest Minister Sukhram Vishnoi informed the state assembly that the department is making special efforts to promote tourism – for the first time safari through six electric vehicles has been started at Jhalana leopard Safari in Jaipur.

“New routes for safari at Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar, Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota and Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary will be open and special efforts for tourism development is made,” he said.

At present three routes are open for Safari at Sariska and one at Mukundra.

Vishnoi said for tourism development in wildlife area, the department has also submitted Wildlife Circuit tourism scheme to GoI through state tourism department, said the minister. He added that the state government through tourism received revenue of Rs 27.23 crore from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve and Rs 1.42 crore from Sariska Tiger Reserve.

Vishnoi continued for the development of tourism, biological parks are developed at Sajjangarh (Udaipur), Machia (Jodhpur) and Nahargarh (Jaipur); whereas those at Abheda (Kota) and Marudhara (Bikaner) are being developed. “Efforts are being made to makes them attractive for tourists such as a lioness has been brought from Junagarh (Gujarat) to Jaipur and interactive augmented reality show has been started at Sajjangarh. In addition, Hippo and other animals will be brought from other zoos, approval for the same has been taken,” he said.

Meanwhile the state tourism department has initiated exercise to develop various circuits including wildlife circuit with assistance from GoI. The department plans to hold development works keeping eco-adventure in focus.

The state has witnessed increase in number of tourist – from December 2018 to May 2019, 2.45 crore foreign and domestic tourists visited the state, which a year before were 1.56 crore – an increase by 57.05%.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 15:07 IST