Nine killed, two dozen injured in separate road accidents in Alwar, Bundi

Nine people were killed and over two dozen others injured in two road accidents, one on NH-6 near Jaisinghpur Khera village in Alwar district and another NH-52 on Kota-Jaipur National Highway in Bundi district, on Sunday.

“In Alwar, six people including three women and an infant were killed when the driver of a vehicle lost control and the vehicle collided with a truck,” said Suresh Hooda, deputy superintendent of police, Alwar.

The victims had gone to visit a religious place called Nai Ka Dham on Saturday and were returning to Delhi on Sunday morning.

In another mishap in Bundi, three persons were killed and around two dozen others injured in a collision between a roadways bus and a trailer on the Kota-Jaipur National Highway.

According to police officials, the roadways bus of Kota depot was going to Ajmer when it bumped into a trailer coming from Jaipur side in the Basni area of Bundi district on the Kota-Jaipur National Highway (NH-52) on Sunday afternoon.

After the collision, the bus lost the balance and hit a shepherd, Ramswaroop (35), who died on the spot. The trailer driver and a bus passenger also died in the mishap, while over two dozen passengers got injured.

The injured passengers were sent to different hospitals in Kota, Bundi and Tonk districts for treatment.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 12:37 IST