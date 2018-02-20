No plan to amend cattle trading laws: Agriculture minister

Rajasthan agriculture minister Prabhulal Saini said on Tuesday that the state government had no plans to make any amendment in the existing cattle trading laws. Saini added that farm loan waiver was not a solution, but the government was working to raise their income levels with an aim to make Rajasthan farmers debt free.

Saini said that although the Centre was working on a model cattle marketing Act and has asked for suggestions from states, Rajasthan will study the new Act legally and not implement it if it was not in favour of the state.

The All India Kisan Sabha that had threatened to lay a siege on the Assembly on February 22 has demanded relaxation in laws for trading cattle. Its other demands include purchase of produce at fair price apart from implementation of other recommendations of Swaminathan Commission report.

“We have no plans for any amendment to cattle trading laws at present. Under the present Act, any person can purchase calf or cow for research and milk purpose. If a farmer wants to sell the cattle, he can do it by giving an affidavit that he is selling to the person concerned. The buyer has to also give an affidavit that he has purchased it for milk or research purpose,” said Saini.

“Our problem is that camel is the state animal and it can be bought and sold only under certain terms. Similarly, for bovines, there is an act in Rajasthan that restricts its trade,” he said.

Saini added that the BJP government in Rajasthan had taken a number of steps to achieve the party’s stated objective of doubling the farmers income by 2022.

“Sudden changes in climate are a challenge in Rajasthan, but we are working on a seven-point plan. Innovation is most important and we have established a centre of excellence to provide 25 varieties of high quality, high yield mother plants that are being prepared and supplied to farmers.” “Other activities such as bee keeping, animal husbandry and growing crops like olive leaves for making olive green tea, that is in great demand in UK, US and other countries, are helping to raise the income level of farmers,” he said.