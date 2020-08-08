e-paper
Home / Jaipur / Pakistani intruder shot dead near international border in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Pakistani intruder shot dead near international border in Rajasthan’s Barmer

The 23-year-old man had crossed the international border from near the border pillar number 919 Baamno Ki Dhani area under Bakhasar police station area in Barmer.

jaipur Updated: Aug 08, 2020 13:12 IST
Mukesh Mathrani |Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Mukesh Mathrani |Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
BSF officials said the man, who is yet to be identified, first crossed the international border and later crossed another fencing installed around 150 meters inside the Indian territory.
BSF officials said the man, who is yet to be identified, first crossed the international border and later crossed another fencing installed around 150 meters inside the Indian territory.
         

An alleged Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan’s Barmer district late on Friday, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old man had crossed the international border from near the border pillar number 919 Baamno Ki Dhani area under Bakhasar police station area in Barmer.

BSF officials said the man, who is yet to be identified, first crossed the international border and later crossed another fencing installed around 150 meters inside the Indian territory. They said when he was about to cross the fencing on Indian land, BSF personnel saw him and warned him but he ignored them.

After which the personnel opened fire at him. Officials said a bullet hit him when he was crossing the fencing but he jumped down on the Indian side and kept moving. In the meantime, some more bullets hit him and he died on the spot, said BSF officials.

Anand Sharma, Barmer’s superintendent of police, said the incident took place late on Friday night and BSF officials informed them on Saturday morning, after which police teams were sent to the location.

Sharma said the body of the alleged Pakistani intruder was lying on the spot where he shot and further information is awaited. No information regarding any recovery from the alleged intruder was shared by officials.

BSF officials familiar with the development said the incident seemed like a planned attempt of intrusion. They said that at the time of the incident some people with torches were also spotted across the international border on the Pakistani side. They added that their voices could also be clearly heard.

“It seems that people across the border with torches in their hands were helping the man in the intrusion. However, when the intruder was shot dead by BSF the people across the border fled,” one of the officials cited above said.

