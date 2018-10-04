PM Modi to launch BJP’s campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan with rally in Ajmer on Saturday

To build a favourable mood among the electorate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the BJP’s election campaign from Ajmer on Saturday and hold rallies in all seven districts in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Betting on Modi’s popularity, the BJP plans to hold a series of public meetings across the state, targeting areas where the BJP is perceived to be weak. The election management committee has proposed a schedule for the PM’s public meetings in the state which is awaiting the PMO’s nod.

The series of rallies will be kick-started in Ajmer where PM Modi will hold a public meeting on Oct 6 on the completion of chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s statewide whirl ‘Rajashan Gaurav Yatra’.

State BJP president Madan Lal Saini said it will be a historic public meeting where nearly three lakh people are expected to turn up. The prime minister will offer prayers at the Brahma temple in Pushkar before addressing the rally, he said.

A party leader said BJP president Amit Shah has been collecting feedback about the party’s situation in the state and assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the party. The PM is expected to hold rallies in Banswara, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Karauli and at Alwar or Sikar.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, with the Ajmer rally, the prime minister will sound the poll bugle in Rajasthan. “Modi’s rallies will fill the workers with zeal and his popularity among the public will help create a mood in our favour.”

Saini said apart from the PM, the party is working out itineraries of Shah and other national leaders for the poll campaign at divisions and Lok Sabha constituencies.

BJP president Amit Shah will address ‘Shakti Kendra Sammelan’ in Sikar and ‘SC Sammelan’ in Bikaner on Thursday, Saini said.

On the 17-day strike by Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation workers, Saini said, “I sympathise with the employees as I have also been an employees’ leader. I am hopeful that the committee appointed by the government will soon resolve the issue.” Extending his support, he said they were not wrong to put their demands before the government, but they should do it peacefully.

Workers have a right to protest and put their demands before the government. The lathicharge by police on protesting teachers was wrong and not a solution, Saini added.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Archana Sharma said, “We welcome the Prime Minister to Rajasthan and the people of state will feel happy if makes announcements favouring the state.”

She said if Modi was instead coming “as a BJP leader and issues useless statements”, then the people of Rajasthan “will not like it”. “Hope Modi will look into the demands of the state and fulfil them before model code of conduct comes into force,” she said.

