Police check-post burnt in Dholpur after local’s death

Angry protesters resorted to arson and set a police check-post of fire in Dholpur district on Tuesday following the death of a man, who was allegedly crushed under a tractor trolley.

Police said the man, Bhero Singh Gurjar, 25, resident of Bhambroli village, was carrying sand from the Chambal river illegally in a tractor trolley. When police tried to stop him near Lohari village, he tried to run. The police gave him a chase when he lost balance and fell from the tractor. He was crushed under the tractor trolley and died at 7.30 am, the police said.

However, the protesters alleged that the man was killed by cops when he had gone to collect cattle fodder from a nearby village. Bhero Singh’s cousin, Rakesh Gurjar, said that his cousin had gone to a nearby village with a neighbour, Rakesh Singh, to fetch cattle fodder. “He died when police from the Jatoli outpost hit the tractor,” he alleged.

After the news of Bhero Singh’s death spread, people from nearby villages gathered at the spot and shouted slogans against police before setting the police check-post on fire. The family refused to accept the body, which was kept at the district hospital’s mortuary.

Later, a 10-member delegation of the villagers held talks with the administration and agreed to call off the protest after an FIR was registered against ASI Rajesh Parmar and five constables on the complaint of Rakesh Gurjar. The cops have been sent to the police lines. It was only after the action was taken against the policemen, the villagers withdrew their protest and the family accepted Bhero Singh’s body.

Dholpur sub-divisional magistrate OP Saharan said the man died after being crushed under the tractor trolley. An inquiry will be conducted on the demand of villagers, he added.

Deputy superintendent of police Satish Yadav said, “Nihalganj police station’s SHO Chandra Pal Chaudhary has been appointed to investigate into the matter.”

Dholpur superintendent of police Rajesh Singh said that some people were involved in transporting sand illegally from the Chambal river. “The incident occurred due to the tractor driver’s reckless driving when police tried to stop it,” he added.

Police have also registered a case of arson against unidentified people.