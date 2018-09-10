Rain-related incidents kill three more in Hadauti in Rajasthan, toll reaches six in two days

With three people killed in rain-related incidents in the Hadauti region on Sunday, the death toll has reached six in last two days.

After significant drop in the rain intensity in the region on Sunday, water level started to recede in many low-lying areas, but overflowing rivers and rivulets claimed three more lives.

Deepak Kumar, 35, drowned in Ujar river at Tardikhera village under Anta tehsil of Baran district and Ram Singh, 35, drowned in a rivulet at Umrai village in the Chhipabarod area of Baran district. Singh was trying to wash his hands in the rivulet when he slipped into the river and drowned.

Agriculture minister Prabhulal Saini, along with Baran district collector SP Singh and other officials, visited the Tardikhera village to oversee the operation for recovering Kumar’s body.

In another incident, Faizal, 15, also drowned in Ujar river in Sangod area of Kota district. He was taking bath in the overflowing river when the mishap happened. State Disaster Relief force (SDRF) teams from Kota were searching for his body.

Earlier, two sisters in Baran district and a boy in Durga basti of Kota district had died in rain-related accidents on Saturday.

On Sunday, there was no rain in Kota, while mild rains were reported in Bundi, Baran and Jhalawar districts. In the wake of drop in rain intensity in the region, water has started to recede in low-lying areas. However, heavy rains in the last two days have destroyed many roads, small bridges over rivulets and rivers and crops in the Hadauti region.

The baran district collector said that three women including two in labour pain, were rescued from a village near Baran town, as the passage to their village was damaged due to rains. Food packets were also distributed to the affected people by the district administration, he added.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 06:09 IST