Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau traps own officer taking bribe

In action against corruption in state departments earlier this year, more than two dozen officials of the transport department were busted by the bureau. They were part of an extortion racket.

jaipur Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 12:13 IST
Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The anti-corruption bureau officer was caught red-handed while accepting bribe from another government officer .
The anti-corruption bureau officer was caught red-handed while accepting bribe from another government officer .
         

On International anti-corruption day, Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested its own officer after he was caught taking a bribe of Rs 80,000 as a monthly instalment. Along with him, a district transport officer was also arrested for giving the bribe.

The anti-graft body acted on information that their own officer, identified as Bherulal Meena, incharge of Sawai Madhopur unit of the ACB, was taking monthly bribes from various government departments. In order to verify the information, a special team from ACB headquarters was set up under the supervision of ACB director general (DG) BL Soni and additional director general Dinesh MN.

“After receiving solid information, the team laid a trap and Meena was arrested from his office (while) taking a monthly bribe of Rs 80,000 from district transport officer Mahesh Chand. This money was given on a regular basis by the DTO to evade action against self and his department,” said Soni.

The DG ACB said that different teams are raiding Meena’s properties.

”Both taking and giving of a bribe is a crime. However, the identity of the complainant is kept secret and after raid, their identity is kept confidential,” he said.

In February this year, more than two dozen officials of the transport department, who were part of an extortion racket, were busted by the bureau.

The anti-graft body carried out multiple operations and raids at locations linked to seven transport officers and eight agents from whom an amount of Rs 1.20 crore in cash and documents of multiple properties, worth crores, were seized.

