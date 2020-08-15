Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot celebrates 74th Independence Day

jaipur

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 14:05 IST

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag at his residence here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour at Bharatiya Janata Party office in Bhopal.

This year, celebrations have been kept minimal in view of the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation this morning. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the iconic monument.

The Prime Minister then inspected the Guard of Honour.