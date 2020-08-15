e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot celebrates 74th Independence Day

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot celebrates 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation this morning. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the iconic monument.

jaipur Updated: Aug 15, 2020 14:05 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot speaks during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on August 15, 2020.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot speaks during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on August 15, 2020. (PTI Photo)
         

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag at his residence here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour at Bharatiya Janata Party office in Bhopal.

This year, celebrations have been kept minimal in view of the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation this morning. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the iconic monument.

The Prime Minister then inspected the Guard of Honour.

tags
top news
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Mayawati attacks UP govt over Dalit village head’s murder, boy’s death
Mayawati attacks UP govt over Dalit village head’s murder, boy’s death
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
‘Kamala Harris treated Joe Biden worse than anyone’: Donald Trump
‘Kamala Harris treated Joe Biden worse than anyone’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In