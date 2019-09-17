Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot makes aerial survey of flood-hit areas, promises relief

jaipur

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:45 IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot did an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Kota and Bharatpur divisions on Monday even as the Chambal continued to flow above the danger level. He said survey of damage to property will be done for compensation after water recedes.

Gehlot said floods in Rajasthan were not as bad as those in Bihar and Assam and added that the situation in the state arose due to discharge of water from Madhya Pradesh.

After surveying flood-hits areas along the Chambal river in Jhalawar, Bundi, Kota, Karauli and Dholpur, the chief minister said 54 people have been killed in Rajasthan due to rains this monsoon season. “Everyone has been provided compensation, and people affected by floods in these areas will also get compensation for their loss,” Gehlot said, talking to reporters at Kota airport.

Disaster management and relief minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal and urban development and housing minister Shanti Dhariwal were with the CM during the survey. Meghwal said teams of State and National disaster relief force (SDRF and NDRF) and the Army were rescuing people.

“There has not been major loss of life due to floods except deaths of one person each in Kota and Jhalawar districts,” he said.

According to a the flood control cell of the water resources department, water level in Chambal was 243.45 metres, which is around 3 metres more than the danger level of 240 metres.

Gehlot said the state government was in touch with the governments in Madhya Pradesh and at Centre. “The rising water level in Chambal was due to heavy discharge of water from Madhya Pradesh. Fortunately, MP was discharging less water now, but the state continues to keep tabs on the rain alert,” he said.

Gehlot said district administrations had been given directions for rescue and relief to affected people.

He attacked previous BJP government for preparing the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) proposal without survey and detailed project report (DPR), and said that the Madhya Pradesh government was not on board for the project.

The CM also slammed the Centre for not providing funds for the project.

The UDH minister said the state government had announced Rs 400 crore for constructing Chambal riverfront to prevent flooding. “High walls will be constructed on 3 km on either banks of the river under this project,” Dhariwal said.

He said the state government will rehabilitate people living in low-lying areas on Chambal river banks.

In Dholpur, at least 69 villages were affected by overflowing Chambal, leading to closure of schools until further orders, said an official. Affected people have been shifted to relief camps, he added.

Tourism minister Vishvendra Singh, who is minister in charge of Dholpur, also visited flood-hit areas of the district on Sunday.

Rainfall in state

Rajasthan has received 42% more rainfall than the normal since June 1, when the monsoon set in, said the water resources department. The average rainfall during this period is 510.57mm but the state has received 726.57mm rain until 8.30am Monday. In last 24 hours, two stations – Chauli dam and Pirawa, both in Jhalawar – received heavy rainfall, 108mm and 72mm, respectively. Rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm is defined as heavy rainfall by the department.

Out of 810 dams in the state, 392 are fully filled, 253 partially filled and 165 are empty, the department said. The daily rain bulletin said there was light to moderate rain in Kota and Bharatpur divisions and some isolated places in the Jaipur division in last 24 hours.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 13:45 IST