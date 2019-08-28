Rajasthan cop gets flak for ‘accepting bribe in uniform’ in pre-wedding video

jaipur

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:03 IST

A police officer in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district landed in trouble for his pre-wedding shoot in which he is shown accepting a bribe while in uniform.

Sub-inspector and station house officer (SHO) of Mandphiya police station of Chittorgarh police has received flak from the officials of police headquarters for harming the image of police station. An advisory was also issued to all the police officers of the state to be careful in future and maintain the dignity of the police uniform.

In the video, the cop, identified as Dhanpat, in police uniform, is seen accepting a bribe from his fiancee.

The pre-wedding video uploaded on July 10 on a social media platform shows the sub inspector stopping his fiancee for riding a scooter without a helmet. Dhanpat fines her. After which the girl apologizes and then bribes him to avoid paying fine.

The video shows, the sub-inspectors accepting the money, sniffing the note, the girl walking away after stealing Dhanpat’s wallet, with the theme of a Bollywood movie playing in the background. In order to take his wallet back, Dhanpat meets the girl again and then they fall in love over cup of tea.

Taking a cognizance of the issue, inspector general of police, law and order, Hawa Singh Ghomariya, issued an advisory to all range inspector generals of police and superintendents on August 20.

The notice reads, “Creation of such videos by newly-appointed officers/personnel is unfortunate. This kind of video not only affects image of the police department, but also negatively impacts the dignity of the uniform. Henceforth, police officers/personnel are forbidden from misusing the police uniform for filming pre-wedding videos, and action will be taken against offending officers in future.”

Ghomariya said that the law and order wing of police department also manages administration of the organization. He said, “Image of police gets affected by this kind of videos. Uploading video in police uniform is against rule too. That’s why we have issued an advisory to all ranges and police districts especially for the new cops.”

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 09:03 IST