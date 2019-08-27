Rajasthan government gears up to tackle rise in seasonal diseases

jaipur

With seasonal diseases such as malaria, swine flu, chikungunya and dengue on the rise, Rajasthan’s health department has set up control rooms and rapid response teams across the state and made blood tests free to control any widespread outbreak.

The control rooms and rapid response teams have been established at the block level at primary health centres and community health centres and at the district level, said Dr VK Mathur, director, public health. He said the rapid response teams would be sent in case of any sudden spurt of diseases or if any mysterious illness is reported.

The health department has asked Jaipur’s SMS hospital, its affiliated hospitals and government hospitals in districts to make blood tests free in view of the rising cases of diseases, he said.

As per health department figures, there have been more than 5000 swine flu positive cases, 555 dengue cases, 782 malaria cases and 500 scrub typhus cases in the state since January this year.

Chief medical and health officers and principal medical officers have been directed to carry out anti-larval activities to control spread of vector-borne diseases such as malaria, chikungunya and dengue.

Activities include house-to-house surveys by ANMS, ASHAS and nursing students to identify high-risk groups and those who are infected. Regular fogging and anti-larval source reduction have to be taken up. All doctors have been asked not to overlook any cases and give medication to all suspected cases of swine flu. Separate OPDS are to be set up for swine flu suspects.

Health facilities have been asked to stock adequate medicine and equipment. Pulse oxymeters that are helpful in treating swine flu are to be kept at the facilities.

In February this year, Rajasthan had reported the highest number of cases of swine flu, dengue and malaria in the country. Over the past five years, Rajasthan has recorded among the highest number of cases of seasonal diseases as the health department has struggled to control their spread.

In view of rising scrub typhus cases, the health department is working in tandem with the animal husbandry department to control its spread. Mathur said the mite that transmits scrub typhus is found on animals that live near vegetation.

