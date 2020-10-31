e-paper
Rajasthan government introduces bill to amend Essential Commodities Act

This is an attempt by the Congress-run state government to modify one of the three farm laws,passed in the last monsoon session of Parliament

jaipur Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:39 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Jaipur
The fifth sitting of the current Assembly session of Rajasthan resumed its business on Saturday after it was adjourned on August 24(ANI)
         

Aiming at protecting “consumers from hoarding and black marketing of agricultural produce”, Rajasthan government on Saturday introduced the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020, in the state Legislative Assembly.

The fifth sitting of the current Assembly session of Rajasthan resumed its business on Saturday after it was adjourned on August 24.

The discussion on the Bill will take place from Monday.

An official document read the Bill will “amend and add special provisions in the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, in their application to the State of Rajasthan, with a view to protecting consumers from hoarding and black marketing of agricultural produce and to secure and protect the interests and livelihood of farmers and farm labourers as also all others engaged in agriculture and related activities.”

This is an attempt by the Congress-run state government to modify one of the three farm laws, passed in the last monsoon session of Parliament.

The three laws are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

