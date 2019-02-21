Rajasthan government notifies 10% quota for economically weaker sections

The Rajasthan government has issued a notification for implementing 10% quota to the economically weaker section (EWS) in the general category in government jobs with immediate effect. The notification was issued on Tuesday night.

The government has also increased the annual income limit for the creamy layer in the more backward classes (MBC) and backward classes (BC) to Rs 8 lakh from an earlier limit of Rs 4.30 lakh. The notification reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Rajasthan hereby makes amendments in the - Rajasthan Various Service (Amendment) Rules, 2019 - various service rules as mentioned in the Schedule appended.”

Reservation of vacancies for EWS shall be 10% in direct recruitments in addition to the existing reservation. In the event of non-availability of eligible and suitable candidates among EWS in a particular year, the vacancies so reserved for them shall be filled in accordance with the normal procedure.

On February 13, the government had announced in state assembly to make required amendments in the rules to provide reservation to the EWS in the general category in government jobs and educational institutions. The government has implemented the EWS reservation in government jobs, but the rules for implementing the quota in educational institutes are yet to be announced.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 14:51 IST