Rajasthan government plans new law to regulate private school fees

The Rajasthan government is mulling a new law to regulate fees of private schools in the state, said education minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday. Dotasra was at the Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur, to declare the results of Rajasthan State open school class 12 exam.

“The act devised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had lacunas which was set only to give profit to the private educational institutions so that no action can be taken against them for fee hike,” said Dotasra.

“During the previous tenure of the Congress government under Ashok Gehlot, we devised a fee act which control any surge in the fee of the private schools. The implementation of the fee act was going on and right in the middle the new BJP government changed the act and brought in a different act in 2016 its place,” said Dotasra.

“Even in the assembly we claimed that the act is defective and was proved when the Rajasthan High court stayed it in 2018 and said the government cannot take action against any private education institution according to the act,” said Dotasra.

Dotasara said that when the situation came to the notice of the present government, Attorney General was asked to look into the matter.

“We wrote to our Attorney General who is also working on it so that the 50-60 writ petitions have been filed and one of them has also been stayed can either be withdrawn or a decision can be given by the court for the same. This is being done so that we can device a better act regarding the same,” said Dotasra.

We are also thinking of filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP),” Dotasra added.

Recently, Delhi government also directed 575 private unaided schools to refund excess fee which they charged from students with a warning for taking action against them if they fail to do so.

After the declaration of the results, the education minister assured that government schools across the state will get a total of 54,000 teachers before June 1.

First Published: May 31, 2019 13:00 IST