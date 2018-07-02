Rajasthan govt clarifies: Gujjars entitled to 21% OBC reservation

The Rajasthan government clarified on Monday that five castes, including Gujjars, under the most backward classes (MBC) category are also entitled to the 21% quota for OBCs for admission to educational institutions and recruitment in government jobs in the state.

The clarification came a day after activists of the Gujjar Aarakshan Sangarh Samiti threatened to protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jaipur rally in Jaipur on July 7. The Samiti had expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s failure to fulfil the promises agreed upon in May.

Two orders issued by the department of personnel (DoP) clarified that the most backward classes are entitled to the 21% reservation for other backward classes (OBCs), other than the 1% for MBCs.

The five castes under MBC are Banjara, Gadia-Lohar, Gujjar, Raika/Rebari and Gadaria. They were initially enlisted in the OBC category since 1994. A notification was issued in December 2017 for giving 1% reservation under the MBC category.

Addressing newspersons, state social justice and empowerment minister Arun Chaturvedi said it was learnt that some departments are not implementing the directions related to MBC reservation properly due to lack of clarity in the notification’s language. “Therefore, a clarification has been issued by DoP, so that members of these communities get benefit of reservation under MBC and OBC.”

Chaturvedi said the government has also issued orders directing departments to ensure 1% reservation in the 1252 appointments following the Supreme Court’s directions.

On creating shadow posts for recruitments done between December 2016 and December 2017, the minister said, “It is in the pipeline and a proposal for the same has been sent to the cabinet for approval.”

Orders have been also issued to open residential schools, he said. “As per legal process, the cases against Gujjar activists are being withdrawn.”

Samiti spokesperson Himmat Singh said the government has not issued orders for the recruitments done between December 2016 and December 2017, which was the main concern.

“We were promised on Sunday that by today evening all the orders will be issued but only those giving clarity are issued,” Singh said. “Our plan to protest against the PM rally stays. We will call a meeting on Tuesday to chalk out our strategy.”