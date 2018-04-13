Rajasthan polls: In AAP’s first list of 10 candidates, a Class 10 pass ‘desi doctor’

A quack, an ex-serviceman, a tax consultant and at least two former Congress leaders are among the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) first list of 10 candidates for Rajasthan elections released on Friday.

Announcing the names, the AAP’s state coordinator Devendra Shastri said the party will contest all 200 seats. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held at the end of this year.

“The AAP will field candidates on all 200 seats. We will have adjustments on some seats, which will be announced soon,” Shastri said. The party is expected to announce rest of the names in next 15 days, he added.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress are still in the process of forming panels to decide their candidates. The AAP has no representation in the state Assembly.

The AAP’s first list of candidates comes three days after the party removed Kumar Vishwas as the in charge of its unit in Rajasthan and replaced him with Deepak Bajpai.

The party, however, is likely to face flak for fielding 35-year-old Kapil Baria from Kushalgarh constituency in Banswara, a tribal district in southern Rajasthan.

As per the profile provided by the party, Baria, a Bheel, has cleared Class 10 and runs four ayurvedic clinics in Kushalgarh. A release from the party said he is commonly known as ‘desi doctor’ for treating people with herbs. Baria treats people for free, the release added.

The party will field 44-year-old Gopal Singh Rathore from Chittorgarh. He was a member of the Congress party from 2004 to 2006 and held the position of district general secretary in party’s young wing.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, announced as candidate from Jhotwara constituency in Jaipur, also did organizational work for the Congress for a long time. The 42-year-old is an advisor for LIC housing loans and has been a member of AAP since 2013.

Shahtri said only those candidates who clear the AAP’s 4-C formula will be given party ticket. Detailing the 4-Cs, he said, “The character of the candidate should be clean, should not be a criminal, should not be corrupt and should not be communal.”

On fielding a quack, Shastri said Bari is a young and a popular man in his area. “He practices traditional medicine and is popular among the tribal people for providing free treatment,” he added.

Shastri said the AAP will follow the party’s Delhi pattern to decide the issues to be raised in the elections. The party would also begin its ‘Rajasthan Dialogue’ soon. “Our team will come from Delhi and begin the Rajasthan Dialogue soon. We will talk to farmers, women, youth, labour class, traders, and other sections of the society. Based on that, we will finalise the issues to be raised,” Shastri said.

The party has announced candidates for the seats of Bharatpur, Deeg-Kumher, Chittorgarh, Jhotwara, Kushalgarh, Ladpura, Bhilwara, Anta, Suratgarh, and Nawalgarh.

Brief profiles

Bharatpur: The party has fielded 55-year-old businessman Sanjeev Gupta. A commerce and law graduate, Gupta is the president of Bharatpur District Traders’ Association.

Deeg-Kumher: The AAP has fielded ex-Serviceman Manudev Sinsini. The 44-year-old is the up-pradhan of Deeg’s panchayat samiti.

Chittorgarh: The party has given ticket to former Congress leader Gopal Singh Rathore, 44, who also unsuccessfully contested as an independent from Banswara assembly in the past. Currently the managing director of Rajasthan Shiksha Prasar Samiti and Rajasthan Vidya Vihar Sansthan, Rathore holds a Masters degree in physical education.

Jhotwara: The AAP has fielded LIC housing loan advisor Jugal Kishore Sharma, 42. A graduate, Sharma did organizational work for Congress party for a long time before joining the AAp in 2013.

Kushalgarh: The AAP has granted ticket to 35-year-old Kapil Baria. Belonging to the Bheel community, Baria is known as ‘Desi doctor’ for treating people with ayurvedic medicines. A high school graduate, he runs four ayurvedic clinics.

Ladpura: Party has fielded 60-year-old Ampi Chatter. He is a tax consultant and an industrialist.

Bhilwara: The ticket has been given to 52-year-old Sunil Agiwal. He is a businessman with a degree in Mechanical engineering.

Anta: Ashok Jain Mangrol, a farmer, will contest from here. A law graduate, he was the chairman of Mangrol municipality from 2009 to 2014.

Suratgarh: The AAP has fielded 45-year-old Satya Prakash Sihag. With a diploma in electrical engineering, Sihag is a farmer by profession and has been active in farmer movements since 2004.

Nawalgarh: The party has granted ticket to 35-year-old Vijendra Singh Dotasara. A science graduate, he played an active role in student politics.

