e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan registers 12,772 Covid-19 cases, death toll nearing 300

Rajasthan registers 12,772 Covid-19 cases, death toll nearing 300

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

jaipur Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
Rajasthan today has recorded 78 new cases and two deaths due to the novel Coronavirus.
Rajasthan today has recorded 78 new cases and two deaths due to the novel Coronavirus. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)
         

Two deaths and 78 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan today, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has reached 12,772, including 2,847 active cases. The death toll in the state due to the infection stands at 294, it said.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The Covid-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far, and the toll due to Covid-19 has now reached 9,520.

tags
top news
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Gujarat’s Kutch, second in 24 hours
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Gujarat’s Kutch, second in 24 hours
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Assam’s Covid-19 cases double in 10 days, tally now at 4,159
Assam’s Covid-19 cases double in 10 days, tally now at 4,159
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In