Rajasthan reports 1,317 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Rajasthan reports 1,317 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark.

jaipur Updated: Aug 17, 2020 09:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Jaipur
Rajasthan has reported 61,296 cases of Covid-19 including 13,816 active cases
Rajasthan has reported 61,296 cases of Covid-19 including 13,816 active cases(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

Rajasthan reported 1,317 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths till 8.30 pm on Sunday, according to the state health department.

The total number of cases now stands at 61,296 including 13,816 active cases, 46,604 recoveries and 876 deaths.

The country’s coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged patients and 49,980 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,46,608 samples were tested on August 15 and nearly three crore samples have been tested so far. As many as 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed that India has one of the lowest Covid-19 mortality globally as the case fatality rate (CFR) in the country is below 2 per cent.

The Ministry said aggressive testing and early detection coupled with quick isolation and effective treatment protocol are the reasons behind low mortality rates are low in India.

