Right to health bill soon, says Rajasthan chief minister Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the government’s aim is to provide good quality medical facility and for the same, it is working on ‘Right to Health’ Bill, which will soon be implemented in the state.

He said the free medicine scheme run by state government is being appreciated across the world — at present 17 states, inspired by the scheme have executed it.

Inaugurating a free heart disease camp at Satya Sai Mahila College, he said pure drinking water and health is responsibility of the government.

Expanding the free medicine scheme, the government is providing medicines of ailments such as heart, kidney and cancer.

Gehlot said for a common man getting treatment of heart disease is difficult, looking to which the government has inked a memorandum of understanding with Satya Sai Heart (SSH) Hospital, Rajkot.

Under the MOU, free heart treatment will be provided at the SSH hospital in Rajkot and Ahmadabad.

The government will provide Rs 5,000 as travelling expense for patients and the relatives from the chief minister relief fund.

He appealed the private medical institutions not to turn medical service into a business but a service to mankind.

“The CM BPL Jeevan Raksha kosh (life saving fund) was introduced earlier, such schemes will strengthened,” he said.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said Gehlot has done excellent work in medical and health, and free medicine scheme is an example in the country and abroad. The World Health Organisation has felicitated state for commendable programs in health sector.

